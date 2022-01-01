Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hibachi steaks in Mount Pleasant

Mount Pleasant restaurants
Mount Pleasant restaurants that serve hibachi steaks

Fuji Sushi Bar and Grill - Hwy 41

2114 Highway 41, Mount Pleasant

Takeout
Steak & Salmon Hibachi$32.00
Served with rice, vegetables, and a choice of miso soup or green salad
Steak & Shrimp Hibachi$30.00
Served with rice, vegetables, and a choice of miso soup or green salad
Chicken & Steak Hibachi$30.00
Served with rice, vegetables, and a choice of miso soup or green salad
Tsunami - Mt Pleasant

1909 US-17 K, Mt Pleasant

TakeoutDelivery
L-HIBACHI STEAK & SHRIMP$15.45
L-HIBACHI CHICKEN & STEAK$15.45
L-HIBACHI STEAK$11.95
