Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Veggie salad in
Mount Pleasant
/
Mount Pleasant
/
Veggie Salad
Mount Pleasant restaurants that serve veggie salad
Bon Banh Mi-Ben Sawyer Blvd.
1440 Ben Sawyer Blvd. Suite 1404, Mount Pleasant
No reviews yet
Veggie Cold Noodle Salad
$10.00
Veggie Salad
$10.00
More about Bon Banh Mi-Ben Sawyer Blvd.
Bon Banh Mi - Oakland Market
Oakland Market Rd, Mount Pleasant
No reviews yet
Veggie Salad
$10.00
More about Bon Banh Mi - Oakland Market
Browse other tasty dishes in Mount Pleasant
Fudge
Philly Cheesesteaks
French Fries
Snapper
Shrimp Tempura Rolls
Tortas
Italian Subs
Green Beans
More near Mount Pleasant to explore
Charleston
Avg 4.5
(165 restaurants)
North Charleston
Avg 4.4
(35 restaurants)
Summerville
Avg 4.4
(27 restaurants)
Johns Island
Avg 4.3
(16 restaurants)
Isle Of Palms
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Moncks Corner
Avg 3.6
(8 restaurants)
Goose Creek
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Ladson
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Sullivans Island
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Charleston
Avg 4.5
(165 restaurants)
Georgetown
Avg 4.4
(13 restaurants)
Orangeburg
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Myrtle Beach
Avg 4.4
(71 restaurants)
Sumter
Avg 4.9
(8 restaurants)
Savannah
Avg 4.5
(155 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(71 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(382 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(440 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(582 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(233 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(793 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston