Avocado toast in Mount Pleasant
Mount Pleasant restaurants that serve avocado toast
More about Metto Coffee & Tea
Metto Coffee & Tea
354 W Coleman Blvd, Mount Pleasant
|Avocado Toast
|$5.50
Tuscan bread, toasted with sliced avocado and dressed with olive oil and EBTB seasoning
|Avocado Toast
|$5.50
Tuscan bread, toasted with sliced avocado and dressed with olive oil and EBTB seasoning
More about Hustle Smoothie Bar
Hustle Smoothie Bar
1240 Belk Drive, Mount Pleasant
|Avocado Toast
|$10.00
local sourdough, house-made avo mousse, tomatoes, pickled onions, everything seasoning, Hustle vinaigrette
More about The Mill Street Tavern
The Mill Street Tavern
504 Mill St, Mount Pleasant
|AVOCADO TOAST*
|$15.00
Poached Eggs, Home Fries*
More about Beech Acai Shack, LLC
Beech Acai Shack, LLC
1973 Riviera Drive, Suite 2, Mt Pleasant
|Avocado Toast
|$6.75
Avocado, Olive Oil, Lemon, Hemp Seeds, Chili Flakes, Salt, Multi Grain Bread
More about Owlbear Cafe
Owlbear Cafe
1964 Riviera Drive, Mount Pleasant
|Avocado Toast
|$7.00
House-made avocado spread, topped with Aleppo, tarragon oil, sesame seeds, sea salt on EVO bakery bread