Avocado toast in Mount Pleasant

Go
Mount Pleasant restaurants
Toast

Mount Pleasant restaurants that serve avocado toast

Consumer pic

 

Metto Coffee & Tea

354 W Coleman Blvd, Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Avocado Toast$5.50
Tuscan bread, toasted with sliced avocado and dressed with olive oil and EBTB seasoning
Avocado Toast$5.50
Tuscan bread, toasted with sliced avocado and dressed with olive oil and EBTB seasoning
More about Metto Coffee & Tea
Hustle Smoothie Bar image

 

Hustle Smoothie Bar

1240 Belk Drive, Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Avocado Toast$10.00
local sourdough, house-made avo mousse, tomatoes, pickled onions, everything seasoning, Hustle vinaigrette
More about Hustle Smoothie Bar
Item pic

 

The Mill Street Tavern

504 Mill St, Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
AVOCADO TOAST*$15.00
Poached Eggs, Home Fries*
More about The Mill Street Tavern
Item pic

 

Beech Acai Shack, LLC

1973 Riviera Drive, Suite 2, Mt Pleasant

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Avocado Toast$6.75
Avocado, Olive Oil, Lemon, Hemp Seeds, Chili Flakes, Salt, Multi Grain Bread
More about Beech Acai Shack, LLC
Owlbear Cafe image

 

Owlbear Cafe

1964 Riviera Drive, Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Avocado Toast$7.00
House-made avocado spread, topped with Aleppo, tarragon oil, sesame seeds, sea salt on EVO bakery bread
More about Owlbear Cafe
Crave Kitchen & Cocktails image

 

Crave Kitchen & Cocktails

1968 Riviera Drive, Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Avocado Toast$14.00
More about Crave Kitchen & Cocktails

