Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry chicken in Mountain View

Go
Mountain View restaurants
Toast

Mountain View restaurants that serve curry chicken

Item pic

 

Hyderabad Dum Biryani

2105 Old Middlefield Way, Mountain View

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Hyd Chicken Curry$11.49
Hyderabadi style chicken curry cooked with special spices.
Madras Chicken Curry$11.49
Traditional speciality chicken curry
More about Hyderabad Dum Biryani
Banner pic

 

Popular Indian eatery features traditional fare, a daily buffet & cocktails in a contemporary venue.

288 Castro Street, Mountain View

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chef Special Chicken Curry$14.99
Traditional chicken curry cooked with Indian spices
More about Popular Indian eatery features traditional fare, a daily buffet & cocktails in a contemporary venue.

Browse other tasty dishes in Mountain View

Calamari

Chicken Tenders

Gyoza

Short Ribs

Burritos

Hummus

Grilled Chicken

Naan

Map

More near Mountain View to explore

Palo Alto

Avg 4.2 (61 restaurants)

Palo Alto

Avg 4.2 (61 restaurants)

Santa Clara

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Campbell

Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)

Sunnyvale

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

Menlo Park

Avg 4 (22 restaurants)

Cupertino

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Los Altos

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Newark

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (257 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4 (67 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (752 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Salinas

Avg 4.6 (32 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1152 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (211 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (486 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2412 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (554 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston