Squid in Mountain View

Doppio Zero - Mountain View

160 Castro Street, Mountain View

No reviews yet
Takeout
Squid Ink Spaghetti 9oz$11.00
More about Doppio Zero - Mountain View
RAMEN • NOODLES

Udon Mugizo - Mountain View - 180 Castro St

180 Castro St, Mountain View

Avg 4.5 (552 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
SQUID TEMPURA (2pc)$7.50
More about Udon Mugizo - Mountain View - 180 Castro St

