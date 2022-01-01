Fried rice in Murrieta

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spicy Noodle image

PHO • NOODLES

Spicy Noodle

25395 Madison Ave, Murrieta

Avg 4.2 (1366 reviews)
Takeout
K2. Kid's Fried Rice$13.99
F7. Kimchi Fried Rice$17.99
F1. Pineapple Fried Rice$14.99
More about Spicy Noodle
Item pic

 

Goi Express - 25060 Hancock Ave, Suite 107

25060 Hancock Ave, Suite 107, Murrieta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy Thai Beef Basil Fried Rice$17.00
Thai fried rice w basil, garlic, chilies and beef
Gluten free shrimp pineapple fried rice w cashews$17.00
Jasmine rice tossed w liquid amino, pineapple, cherry tomatoes, scallion, garlic , cashews and shrimp.
Thai Basil Vegetable Curry Fried Rice$15.00
Tossed in chili garlic sauce w/eggs, Chinese broccoli, long beans, baby bok choy, onion, Thai basil, carrots, bell peppers, roasted cashews and mixed tofu.
More about Goi Express - 25060 Hancock Ave, Suite 107

