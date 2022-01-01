Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
French fries in
Muskego
/
Muskego
/
French Fries
Muskego restaurants that serve french fries
Coach's Lake Denoon
W198S10857 Racine Ave, Muskego
No reviews yet
FRENCH FRY-- SIDE
$4.50
More about Coach's Lake Denoon
Milk Can Hamburgers & Frozen Custard
S73W16770 Janesville Road, Muskego
No reviews yet
French Fries
$2.25
French Fries, Seasoned Salt, Choice of Dipping Sauce
More about Milk Can Hamburgers & Frozen Custard
