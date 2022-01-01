Chili in Muskego
Muskego restaurants that serve chili
More about Eagle Park Brewing Company
Eagle Park Brewing Company
S64W15620 Commerce Center Parkway, Muskego
|Texas Chili
More about Milk Can Hamburgers & Frozen Custard
Milk Can Hamburgers & Frozen Custard
S73W16770 Janesville Road, Muskego
|Bowl of Chili
|$5.99
House-Made Spicy Chili, Sour Cream, Diced Raw Onion, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Oyster Crackers
|Chili Dog
|$5.99
Judy's Premium Hot Dog, Chili, Beer Cheese Sauce, Split-Top Roll
This item comes with the above listed ingredients. To modify your hot dog, please deselect the "everything" button and select only the toppings you DO want.
|Cup of Chili
|$3.99
House-Made Spicy Chili, Sour Cream, Diced Raw Onion, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Oyster Crackers