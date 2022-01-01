Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Muskego

Muskego restaurants
Muskego restaurants that serve chili

Eagle Park Brewing Company image

 

Eagle Park Brewing Company

S64W15620 Commerce Center Parkway, Muskego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Texas Chili
More about Eagle Park Brewing Company
Milk Can Hamburgers & Frozen Custard image

 

Milk Can Hamburgers & Frozen Custard

S73W16770 Janesville Road, Muskego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bowl of Chili$5.99
House-Made Spicy Chili, Sour Cream, Diced Raw Onion, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Oyster Crackers
Chili Dog$5.99
Judy's Premium Hot Dog, Chili, Beer Cheese Sauce, Split-Top Roll
This item comes with the above listed ingredients. To modify your hot dog, please deselect the "everything" button and select only the toppings you DO want.
Cup of Chili$3.99
House-Made Spicy Chili, Sour Cream, Diced Raw Onion, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Oyster Crackers
More about Milk Can Hamburgers & Frozen Custard

