Lobsters in Nantucket

Nantucket restaurants that serve lobsters

Lobster Roll image

 

NLT Food Truck @ Cisco Brewers

Nantucket Lobster Trap Truck at Cisco Brewery5 Bartlett Farm Road, Nantucket

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lobster Roll$25.00
Chilled Lobster claw, knuckle & tail mixed with fresh lemon, light mayo, diced celery & red onion. Served on a buttered and toasted roll.
Add Chips. Fries or Sweet potato fries small up charge.
*Salad is pre mixed no substitutions*
More about NLT Food Truck @ Cisco Brewers
Lobsters TO GO image

 

Nantucket Lobster Trap

23 Washington Street, Nantucket

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lobsters TO GO
Boiled Lobster Dinners come cooked, cracked and ready to eat. Served with warm drawn butter, fresh lemon and your choice of 2 sides.
Lobster Roll (HOT)$34.00
Warm lobster claw, knuckle & tail smothered in herb infused drawn butter. Fresh Lemon garnish. Toasted brioche roll.
**Comes with a bag of Cape Cod potato chips and/or coleslaw. Swap french fries, sweet potato fries or a side salad for small up charge.
Lobster Roll (COLD)$34.00
light mayo, cold lobster salad served on a warm buttered and toasted brioche roll.
**Comes with a bag of Cape Cod potato chips and/or coleslaw. Swap french fries, sweet potato fries or a side salad for small up charge.
More about Nantucket Lobster Trap
WARM LOBSTER ROLL image

 

CRU Oyster Bar

1 Straight Wharf, Nantucket

No reviews yet
Takeout
WARM LOBSTER ROLL$38.00
Warm buttered lobster served on toasted brioche roll with french fries
COLD LOBSTER ROLL$38.00
Chilled Lobster with lemon mayo on toasted brioche roll served with french fries
More about CRU Oyster Bar

