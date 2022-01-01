Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pad thai in Napa

Napa restaurants that serve pad thai

Osha Thai - Napa

1142 main street, Napa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pad Thai Set$25.00
Stir-fried fresh rice noodles, egg, bean sprouts, chives, tofu in tamarind reduction, peanuts, lime and choice of chicken or Tofu
Royal Pad Thai$25.00
Stir-fried “Zen Chan” fresh rice noodles, chicken, egg, bean sprouts, chives, tofu in tamarind reduction W/peanuts and lime. Serve spicy (Substitute w/prawns add $5)
More about Osha Thai - Napa
Kitchen Door Restaurant

1300 1st Street, Napa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pad Thai$21.00
Rice Noodles, Tofu, Beansprout, Omelet, Scallion, Fresnos, Cilantro, Chili Peanuts
Substitute Grilled Chicken ($5.00) or Seared Shrimp ($7.00)
More about Kitchen Door Restaurant

