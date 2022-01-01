Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Pies in
Napa
/
Napa
/
Pies
Napa restaurants that serve pies
GRILL
Norman Rose Tavern
1401 First Street, Napa
Avg 4.1
(1552 reviews)
Grasshopper Pie
$11.00
More about Norman Rose Tavern
PIZZA
Azzurro Pizzeria e Enoteca
1260 Main St, Napa
Avg 4.7
(456 reviews)
Pie O Day
$23.00
"Primavera"
Asparagus, Spring Onion, Goat Cheese, Mozzarella, Garlic Oil
More about Azzurro Pizzeria e Enoteca
Browse other tasty dishes in Napa
Chilaquiles
Spaghetti
Pancakes
Burritos
Tortas
Barbacoas
Lamb Shanks
Garden Salad
More near Napa to explore
Vacaville
Avg 4.5
(18 restaurants)
Fairfield
Avg 4.6
(14 restaurants)
Yountville
Avg 4.2
(13 restaurants)
Saint Helena
Avg 4.9
(13 restaurants)
Sonoma
Avg 4.3
(13 restaurants)
Vallejo
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Vallejo
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Winters
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Benicia
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Vallejo
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Santa Rosa
Avg 4.2
(39 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(223 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(494 restaurants)
Yuba City
Avg 4.7
(11 restaurants)
Stockton
Avg 4.4
(24 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1303 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(249 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(113 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(317 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(183 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(330 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston