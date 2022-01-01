Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Pudding in
Napa
/
Napa
/
Pudding
Napa restaurants that serve pudding
PIZZA
Bistro Don Giovanni
4110 Howard lane, Napa
Avg 4.7
(9755 reviews)
"Top Shelf" Butterscotch Pudding
$14.00
whipped cream, chocolate
More about Bistro Don Giovanni
Winstons Cafe and Bakery - 1517 3rd st
1517 3rd st, Napa
No reviews yet
Kids Meal Chia pudding, fruit, eggs
$8.00
More about Winstons Cafe and Bakery - 1517 3rd st
Vallejo
