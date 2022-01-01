Chicken wraps in Nashua
Nashua restaurants that serve chicken wraps
Martha's Exchange
185 Main Street, Nashua
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$13.00
Crispy Strips of Breaded Chicken tossed in Spicy Buffalo Sauce, with Blue Cheese Crumbles.
Epicurean Feast
9 Townsend West, Nashua
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$6.00
Choice of grilled or crispy chicken, crisp lettuce, hot sauce, choice of wrap
Riverwalk Cafe
35 Railroad Square., Nashua
|CHICKEN SALAD WRAP
|$11.50
Hans Kissle Chicken salad, lettuce, tomato
on your choice of wrap.
|SOUTHWEST CHICKEN SALAD WRAP
|$12.50
Southwest Chicken Salad (lightly spicy), Black bean/corn mix with lime and cilantro, shredded jack cheese, tomato, red onion, shredded white cabbage, green leaf lettuce and Chipotle Ranch on your choice of wrap!