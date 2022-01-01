Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas in Nashua

Nashua restaurants
Nashua restaurants that serve enchiladas

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

La Carreta Nashua

139 Daniel Webster Hwy, Nashua

Avg 3.7 (679 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Enchiladas Mexicana$14.99
Three shredded chicken enchiladas topped with cheese, red sauce, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, guacamole and a side of rice and beans.
Enchiladas Super Rancheras$14.49
Five different enchiladas, one ground beef, one shredded chicken, one shredded beef, one beans and one cheese, topped with cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and enchilada sauce (red sauce).
More about La Carreta Nashua
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Shorty's Mexican Roadhouse

48 Gusabel Ave, Nashua

Avg 4 (1229 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Classic Enchiladas$14.99
Two enchiladas with your choice of filling, topped with any of our homemade sauces or salsas and Cheddar/Jack. Traditionally served with Colorado Red, or Tomatillo Verde sauce.
Tres Colores Enchiladas$16.99
A Chicken enchilada topped with Tomatillo Verde sauce, a Ground Beef enchilada topped with Colorado Red sauce, black olives, jalapeños & green onion, and a Shredded Beef enchilada topped with Colorado Red sauce. All topped with Cheddar/Jack and served with sour cream and guacamole.
Vegetarian Enchiladas$13.99
Sautéed Fresh Vegetable medley in white corn tortillas. Topped with Salsa Verde and Pepperjack cheese.
More about Shorty's Mexican Roadhouse
La Carreta Nashua POS

139 Daniel Webster Highway, Nashua

No reviews yet
Takeout
Enchiladas Mexicana$14.99
Three shredded chicken enchiladas topped with cheese, red sauce, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, guacamole and a side of rice and beans.
Enchiladas Super Rancheras$14.49
Five different enchiladas, one ground beef, one shredded chicken, one shredded beef, one beans and one cheese, topped with cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and enchilada sauce (red sauce).
Enchilada (1) Side$3.49
More about La Carreta Nashua POS

