Enchiladas in Nashua
Nashua restaurants that serve enchiladas
La Carreta Nashua
139 Daniel Webster Hwy, Nashua
|Enchiladas Mexicana
|$14.99
Three shredded chicken enchiladas topped with cheese, red sauce, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, guacamole and a side of rice and beans.
|Enchiladas Super Rancheras
|$14.49
Five different enchiladas, one ground beef, one shredded chicken, one shredded beef, one beans and one cheese, topped with cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and enchilada sauce (red sauce).
Shorty's Mexican Roadhouse
48 Gusabel Ave, Nashua
|Classic Enchiladas
|$14.99
Two enchiladas with your choice of filling, topped with any of our homemade sauces or salsas and Cheddar/Jack. Traditionally served with Colorado Red, or Tomatillo Verde sauce.
|Tres Colores Enchiladas
|$16.99
A Chicken enchilada topped with Tomatillo Verde sauce, a Ground Beef enchilada topped with Colorado Red sauce, black olives, jalapeños & green onion, and a Shredded Beef enchilada topped with Colorado Red sauce. All topped with Cheddar/Jack and served with sour cream and guacamole.
|Vegetarian Enchiladas
|$13.99
Sautéed Fresh Vegetable medley in white corn tortillas. Topped with Salsa Verde and Pepperjack cheese.
