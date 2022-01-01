Avocado toast in Downtown
Downtown restaurants that serve avocado toast
More about Pinewood
Pinewood
33 Peabody St, Nashville
|Avocado Toast
|$14.00
tahini, feta, hard boiled egg, lemon oil
More about NashHouse Southern Spoon & Saloon
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
NashHouse Southern Spoon & Saloon
114 8th Ave. S., Nashville
|Avocado Toast
|$11.99
Thick cut wheatberry toast, fresh avocado, sliced strawberries, praline pecans and creamy goat cheese, drizzled with honey vinaigrette.