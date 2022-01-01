Miso soup in
Downtown
/
Nashville
/
Downtown
/
Miso Soup
Downtown restaurants that serve miso soup
SALADS • SUSHI
The Eastern Peak
133 12th Ave N, Nashville
Avg 4.2
(397 reviews)
Miso Soup
$4.00
Healthy soy bean paste consomme with mushroom, seaweed, and scallions
More about The Eastern Peak
Assembly Food Hall
5055 Broadway Place, Nashville
Avg 4.5
(37 reviews)
Miso Soup
$4.00
More about Assembly Food Hall
Browse other tasty dishes in Downtown
Banana Pudding
Chicken Sandwiches
Chef Salad
Chili
Mac And Cheese
French Fries
Fish Tacos
Gyoza
More near Downtown to explore
Hillsboro West End
Avg 4.2
(6 restaurants)
Bellevue
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Music Row
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Sobro
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Sylvan Park
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
The Gulch
Avg 3.8
(4 restaurants)
South Nashville
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Greenwood
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
East End
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Clarksville
Avg 3.8
(12 restaurants)
Bowling Green
Avg 4.2
(16 restaurants)
Cookeville
Avg 4.6
(2 restaurants)
Madisonville
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Huntsville
Avg 4.5
(48 restaurants)
Florence
Avg 4.7
(7 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(342 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(538 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(841 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(107 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.5
(117 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.6
(37 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston