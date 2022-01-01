Music Row Thai restaurants you'll love
Must-try Thai restaurants in Music Row
More about Assembly Food Hall
Assembly Food Hall
5055 Broadway Place, Nashville
|Popular items
|Paneang Curry wit Rice
|$14.00
Sweet, savory and creamy peanut with coconut milk, broccoli, carrots and napa cabbage.
|Esane Fried Rice
|$12.00
Jasmin rice Wok with eggs, carrots, peas, onions, broccoli and house sauce
|Red Curry with Rice
|$14.00
Red Curry with coconut milk, bell pepper, mushrooms, bamboo and basil
More about Thai Esane
Thai Esane
203 suite 100 Franklin Road, Brentwood
|Popular items
|Crab Rangoon
|$6.00
|Egg Rolls
|$6.00
|Red Curry
|$16.00