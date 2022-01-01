Tacos in Needham Heights
Needham Heights restaurants that serve tacos
More about Blue on Highland - Needham 2022
Blue on Highland - Needham 2022
882 Highland Avenue, Needham
|Spicy Fish Tacos
|$24.00
Slaw | pineapple mango salsa | jalapenos | cotija | aji amarillo sauce | soft shell flour tortilla or bibb lettuce | Vegan available
More about Blue on Highland
Blue on Highland
882 Highland Ave, Needham
|Spicy Fish Tacos
|$24.00
Slaw | pineapple mango salsa | jalapenos | cotija | aji amarillo sauce | soft shell flour tortilla or bibb lettuce | Vegan available
More about Bakers' Best Catering
Bakers' Best Catering
150 Gould Street, Needham
|Chicken Tacos
|$22.00
Diced peppers and onions, sour cream, cheese, guacamole, lettuce, tomato, salsa, and crisp corn taco shells. Gluten Free.
|Ranchero Pulled Pork Tacos
Sides of pepper jack cheese, salsa, guacamole, sour cream, and crisp corn taco shells. Gluten Free.
|Taco Mac and Cheese
Chili con queso, ground beef, jalapeno jack cheese, ritz cracker crumb topping.
Available Monday, May 2nd - Saturday, May 7th.