Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Needham Heights

Go
Needham Heights restaurants
Toast

Needham Heights restaurants that serve tacos

Item pic

 

Blue on Highland - Needham 2022

882 Highland Avenue, Needham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spicy Fish Tacos$24.00
Slaw | pineapple mango salsa | jalapenos | cotija | aji amarillo sauce | soft shell flour tortilla or bibb lettuce | Vegan available
More about Blue on Highland - Needham 2022
Spicy Fish Tacos image

 

Blue on Highland

882 Highland Ave, Needham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spicy Fish Tacos$24.00
Slaw | pineapple mango salsa | jalapenos | cotija | aji amarillo sauce | soft shell flour tortilla or bibb lettuce | Vegan available
More about Blue on Highland
Bakers' Best Catering image

 

Bakers' Best Catering

150 Gould Street, Needham

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Tacos$22.00
Diced peppers and onions, sour cream, cheese, guacamole, lettuce, tomato, salsa, and crisp corn taco shells. Gluten Free.
Ranchero Pulled Pork Tacos
Sides of pepper jack cheese, salsa, guacamole, sour cream, and crisp corn taco shells. Gluten Free.
Taco Mac and Cheese
Chili con queso, ground beef, jalapeno jack cheese, ritz cracker crumb topping.
Available Monday, May 2nd - Saturday, May 7th.
More about Bakers' Best Catering

Browse other tasty dishes in Needham Heights

Gnocchi

Chicken Salad

Penne

Grilled Chicken

Rigatoni

Lasagna

Prosciutto

Braised Short Ribs

Map

More near Needham Heights to explore

Dedham

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Newton Center

Avg 4 (16 restaurants)

Needham

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Wellesley

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Newton Highlands

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Newton

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

West Roxbury

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Newton Upper Falls

No reviews yet

Wellesley Hills

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (823 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (260 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston