Chips and salsa in New Canaan

New Canaan restaurants
New Canaan restaurants that serve chips and salsa

The Back End

17 Elm Street, New Canaan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chips & Salsa's$12.00
fresh tortilla & 4 salsas (arbol, jalapeno, chipotle & roasted cashew)
More about The Back End
TACOS • NACHOS • GRILL

Tequila Mockingbird

6 Forest Street, New Canaan

Avg 4.3 (1069 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
EXTRA Chips and Salsa$3.95
More about Tequila Mockingbird

