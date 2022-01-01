Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Zeppole in
New Canaan
/
New Canaan
/
Zeppole
New Canaan restaurants that serve zeppole
Best Pizza Shop
62 Main St, New Canaan
No reviews yet
(6) Zeppoles
$8.50
6 pieces. Cinnamon sugar dusted doughnuts
More about Best Pizza Shop
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Elm Restaurant
73 Elm Street, New Canaan
Avg 4.5
(625 reviews)
RICOTTA ZEPPOLE + YUZU MARMALADE
$15.00
More about Elm Restaurant
