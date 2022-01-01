Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Zeppole in New Canaan

Go
New Canaan restaurants
Toast

New Canaan restaurants that serve zeppole

Item pic

 

Best Pizza Shop

62 Main St, New Canaan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
(6) Zeppoles$8.50
6 pieces. Cinnamon sugar dusted doughnuts
More about Best Pizza Shop
Elm Restaurant image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Elm Restaurant

73 Elm Street, New Canaan

Avg 4.5 (625 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
RICOTTA ZEPPOLE + YUZU MARMALADE$15.00
More about Elm Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in New Canaan

Mac And Cheese

Reuben

Tandoori Chicken

Chicken Parmesan

Pepperoni Pizza

Quesadillas

Carrot Cake

Cake

Map

More near New Canaan to explore

Stamford

Avg 4.3 (67 restaurants)

Norwalk

Avg 4.5 (50 restaurants)

Westport

Avg 4.2 (35 restaurants)

Fairfield

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Greenwich

Avg 4.2 (29 restaurants)

Darien

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Ridgefield

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Old Greenwich

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Wilton

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1836 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (265 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (380 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (608 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1442 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (104 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (985 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston