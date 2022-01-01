Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Cookie dough in
New Holland
/
New Holland
/
Cookie Dough
New Holland restaurants that serve cookie dough
TACOS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HOT DOGS
CoffeeCo
504 E Main St, New Holland
Avg 4
(18 reviews)
Cookie Dough Sundae
$5.70
More about CoffeeCo
New Holland Coffee Co.
832 W Main St, New Holland
Avg 4.7
(884 reviews)
Chocolate Cookie Dough Cupcakes
$4.00
More about New Holland Coffee Co.
