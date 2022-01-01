Waffles in New Holland

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Botanical Creperie by NHCC

856 W Main St, New Holland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Savory Breakfast Waffle$11.00
Signature buttermilk waffle with cheddar cheese, bacon & green onion. Topped with 2 over medium eggs & a maple balsamic drizzle.
Classic Waffle$9.75
Signature buttermilk waffle topped with whipped cream, fresh berries, & served with real maple syrup
Cinnamon Roll Waffle$10.75
Signature buttermilk waffle with brown sugar cinnamon swirl & topped with glaze
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Lickity Split, New Holland

209 E Main St, New Holland

Avg 4.6 (586 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Small Turkey & Waffles$12.99
Fresh roasted turkey and gravy with ONE homemade buttermilk waffle, creamy mashed potatoes, applesauce, and coleslaw.
Waffle Sundae$6.25
two scoops of ice cream with two toppings over a homemade waffle, whipped topping and a cherry
Regular Turkey & Waffles$14.99
Fresh roasted turkey and gravy with TWO homemade buttermilk waffles, creamy mashed potatoes, applesauce, and coleslaw.
