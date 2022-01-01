Waffles in New Holland
New Holland restaurants that serve waffles
More about Botanical Creperie by NHCC
Botanical Creperie by NHCC
856 W Main St, New Holland
|Savory Breakfast Waffle
|$11.00
Signature buttermilk waffle with cheddar cheese, bacon & green onion. Topped with 2 over medium eggs & a maple balsamic drizzle.
|Classic Waffle
|$9.75
Signature buttermilk waffle topped with whipped cream, fresh berries, & served with real maple syrup
|Cinnamon Roll Waffle
|$10.75
Signature buttermilk waffle with brown sugar cinnamon swirl & topped with glaze
More about Lickity Split, New Holland
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Lickity Split, New Holland
209 E Main St, New Holland
|Small Turkey & Waffles
|$12.99
Fresh roasted turkey and gravy with ONE homemade buttermilk waffle, creamy mashed potatoes, applesauce, and coleslaw.
|Waffle Sundae
|$6.25
two scoops of ice cream with two toppings over a homemade waffle, whipped topping and a cherry
|Regular Turkey & Waffles
|$14.99
Fresh roasted turkey and gravy with TWO homemade buttermilk waffles, creamy mashed potatoes, applesauce, and coleslaw.