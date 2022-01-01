Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in New Holland

New Holland restaurants
New Holland restaurants that serve chicken wraps

CoffeeCo image

TACOS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HOT DOGS

CoffeeCo

504 E Main St, New Holland

Avg 4 (18 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$11.75
More about CoffeeCo
Item pic

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Lickity Split

209 E Main St, New Holland

Avg 4.6 (586 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Old Bay Chicken Wrap$12.99
grilled chicken breast, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and old bay mayonnaise In choice of tortilla wrap
Smokey BBQ Chicken Wrap$12.99
grilled chicken breast topped with smokey bbq sauce, cheddar cheese and coleslaw in choice of tortilla wrap
Wild Buffalo Chicken Wrap$12.99
grilled chicken breast, provolone cheese, hot sauce, lettuce, tomato, with choice of bleu cheese or ranch dressing in choice of tortilla wrap
More about Lickity Split

