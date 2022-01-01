New Hyde Park restaurants you'll love
Must-try New Hyde Park restaurants
More about Juice For Life
Juice For Life
271-11 Union Tpke, Queens
|Popular items
|Havana
|$13.00
grilled chicken, avocado, lettuce, tomato, brown rice & black beans with sun dried tomato sauce
|Pesto
|$12.00
grilled chicken, roasted red peppers, sun dried tomatoes & sunflower sprouts with pesto sauce
|Ho Ho Hungry
|$13.00
grilled sesame chicken, turkey bacon, spinach, avocado & mozzarella cheese with pesto sauce
More about AVO TACO
TACOS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
AVO TACO
2340 Jericho Turnpike, New Hyde Park
|Popular items
|THE COWBOY
|$4.75
BBQ braised pork, crispy onions, BBQ sauce, cilantro
|EL FLACO
|$4.75
Chipotle chicken, lettuce, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, poblano crèma
|EL JEFE
|$4.75
Chipotle chicken, caramelized pineapple, cilantro, poblano crèma
More about Chopt Creative Salad Co.
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Chopt Creative Salad Co.
1606 Marcus Ave,, New Hyde Park
More about Brew House Sports Bar & Grill
Brew House Sports Bar & Grill
924 Hillside Ave, New Hyde Park