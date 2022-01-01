New Hyde Park restaurants you'll love

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Must-try New Hyde Park restaurants

Juice For Life image

 

Juice For Life

271-11 Union Tpke, Queens

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Havana$13.00
grilled chicken, avocado, lettuce, tomato, brown rice & black beans with sun dried tomato sauce
Pesto$12.00
grilled chicken, roasted red peppers, sun dried tomatoes & sunflower sprouts with pesto sauce
Ho Ho Hungry$13.00
grilled sesame chicken, turkey bacon, spinach, avocado & mozzarella cheese with pesto sauce
More about Juice For Life
AVO TACO image

TACOS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

AVO TACO

2340 Jericho Turnpike, New Hyde Park

Avg 4.5 (3870 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
THE COWBOY$4.75
BBQ braised pork, crispy onions, BBQ sauce, cilantro
EL FLACO$4.75
Chipotle chicken, lettuce, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, poblano crèma
EL JEFE$4.75
Chipotle chicken, caramelized pineapple, cilantro, poblano crèma
More about AVO TACO
Sweet Charlies image

 

Sweet Charlies

3336 hillside avenue, New Hyde park

No reviews yet
More about Sweet Charlies
Chopt Creative Salad Co. image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Chopt Creative Salad Co.

1606 Marcus Ave,, New Hyde Park

Avg 4.6 (7600 reviews)
More about Chopt Creative Salad Co.
Brew House Sports Bar & Grill image

 

Brew House Sports Bar & Grill

924 Hillside Ave, New Hyde Park

No reviews yet
More about Brew House Sports Bar & Grill
