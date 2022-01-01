Tacos in New London
New London restaurants that serve tacos
More about Washington Street Coffee House
Washington Street Coffee House
13 Washington Street, New London
|Chicken Tacos
|$9.00
3 corn tortillas w/ goat cheese, cabbage, red onion, cilantro, and house made jalapeño hot sauce
|Spicy Pork Tacos
|$9.00
3 corn tortillas w/ cheddar cabbage, red onion, cilantro, and house made jalapeño hot sauce
|Black Bean Tacos
|$9.00
3 corn tortillas w/ cheddar, cabbage, red onion, cilantro, and house made jalapeño hot sauce
More about On the Waterfront
On the Waterfront
250 Pequot Avenue, New London
|Fish Tacos
|$12.00
3 tacos with lightly battered and deep fried cod, with lettuce, pico de gallo, chipotle mayo
More about Captain Scott's Lobster Dock
SEAFOOD
Captain Scott's Lobster Dock
80 Hamilton Street, New London
|Fish Taco
|$6.50
Fried Cod, in an 8inch flour tortilla with cheese, cabbage, tomato, cilantro, and scallion. Served with salsa and special sauce on the side.
|2 Fish Tacos
|$12.00
Fried Cod in an 8inch flour tortilla with cheese, cabbage, tomato, cilantro, and scallion. Served with salsa and special sauce on the side.
|2 Shrimp Tacos
|$12.00
Fried Shrimp, in an 8 inch flour tortilla with cheese, cabbage, tomato, cilantro, and scallion. Served with salsa and special sauce on the side.