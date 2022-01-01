Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in New London

New London restaurants
New London restaurants that serve tacos

Washington Street Coffee House image

 

Washington Street Coffee House

13 Washington Street, New London

Avg 4.1 (182 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Tacos$9.00
3 corn tortillas w/ goat cheese, cabbage, red onion, cilantro, and house made jalapeño hot sauce
Spicy Pork Tacos$9.00
3 corn tortillas w/ cheddar cabbage, red onion, cilantro, and house made jalapeño hot sauce
Black Bean Tacos$9.00
3 corn tortillas w/ cheddar, cabbage, red onion, cilantro, and house made jalapeño hot sauce
On the Waterfront image

 

On the Waterfront

250 Pequot Avenue, New London

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
Fish Tacos$12.00
3 tacos with lightly battered and deep fried cod, with lettuce, pico de gallo, chipotle mayo
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Captain Scott's Lobster Dock

80 Hamilton Street, New London

Avg 4.5 (2817 reviews)
Takeout
Fish Taco$6.50
Fried Cod, in an 8inch flour tortilla with cheese, cabbage, tomato, cilantro, and scallion. Served with salsa and special sauce on the side.
2 Fish Tacos$12.00
Fried Cod in an 8inch flour tortilla with cheese, cabbage, tomato, cilantro, and scallion. Served with salsa and special sauce on the side.
2 Shrimp Tacos$12.00
Fried Shrimp, in an 8 inch flour tortilla with cheese, cabbage, tomato, cilantro, and scallion. Served with salsa and special sauce on the side.
Mr. G's Restaurant image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Mr. G's Restaurant

452 Williams St, New London

Avg 4.5 (195 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Taco Salad$13.95
