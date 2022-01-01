Sliders in New Rochelle
New Rochelle restaurants that serve sliders
More about SmokeHouse Tailgate Grill
SmokeHouse Tailgate Grill
587 NORTH AVE, NEW ROCHELLE
|KIDS SLIDERS
|$9.00
2, 2oz patties, american, potato roll.
|BAR SLIDERS
|$16.95
More about AJ's Burgers
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
AJ's Burgers
542 NORTH AVE, NEW ROCHELLE
|1/4 lb. Buffalo Chicken Slider
|$8.50
Panko buffalo chicken , lettuce and blue cheese dressing on a Martin potato roll
|1/4 lb Pulled Pork Slider
|$8.50
In-house smoked pulled pork, BBQ sauce on a Martin potato roll
|1/4 lb. Pulled Pork Slider
|$8.50
in-house smoked pulled pork, BBQ sauce on a Martin potato roll