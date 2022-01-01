Chili in New Rochelle
New Rochelle restaurants that serve chili
SOUPS • SALADS • RAMEN • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Roc N Ramen
19 Anderson St., New Rochelle
|Side Of Thai Chili Sauce
|$1.00
SmokeHouse Tailgate Grill
587 NORTH AVE, NEW ROCHELLE
|THE 'OG CHILI' BOWL
|$13.00
original recipe chili, jalapenos, mixed cheese, red onions, sour cream, & house made tortilla chips
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
AJ's Burgers
542 NORTH AVE, NEW ROCHELLE
|Bowl of Texas Chili
|$7.00
Authentic Texas Chili topped with cheese & onion served with fresh bread
|Nachos- Texas Chili
|$13.00
Freshly fried chips topped with Texas Chili, cheddar, monterey jack cheese, sour cream & jalapeNOs