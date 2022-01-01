Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in New Rochelle

Go
New Rochelle restaurants
Toast

New Rochelle restaurants that serve chili

Roc N Ramen image

SOUPS • SALADS • RAMEN • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Roc N Ramen

19 Anderson St., New Rochelle

Avg 4.3 (2031 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Side Of Thai Chili Sauce$1.00
More about Roc N Ramen
Consumer pic

 

SmokeHouse Tailgate Grill

587 NORTH AVE, NEW ROCHELLE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
THE 'OG CHILI' BOWL$13.00
original recipe chili, jalapenos, mixed cheese, red onions, sour cream, & house made tortilla chips
More about SmokeHouse Tailgate Grill
Item pic

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

AJ's Burgers

542 NORTH AVE, NEW ROCHELLE

Avg 4.6 (1499 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Bowl of Texas Chili$7.00
Authentic Texas Chili topped with cheese & onion served with fresh bread
Nachos- Texas Chili$13.00
Freshly fried chips topped with Texas Chili, cheddar, monterey jack cheese, sour cream & jalapeNOs
More about AJ's Burgers

Browse other tasty dishes in New Rochelle

Tiramisu

Cheesecake

Clams

Rigatoni

Arugula Salad

Kale Salad

Mac And Cheese

Brisket

Map

More near New Rochelle to explore

White Plains

Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)

Yonkers

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Scarsdale

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Larchmont

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Rye

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Mamaroneck

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Bronxville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Eastchester

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Tuckahoe

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1604 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (57 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (220 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (189 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (186 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (77 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston