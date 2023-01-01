Tacos in Newmarket
The Big Bean Newmarket
118 Main St, Newmarket
|Steak Tacos
|$12.00
2 tacos with grilled shaved steak, black beans, red onions, shredded lettuce, cheddar cheese and avocado, drizzled with chipotle BBQ aioli. Served with tortilla chips
|Classic Tacos
|$11.00
2 tacos with grilled chicken or Taco Beef, shredded lettuce, cheddar, salsa and chipotle sour cream