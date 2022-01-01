Bruschetta in Newport Beach
Newport Beach restaurants that serve bruschetta
Arc Butcher & Baker
417 30th Street, Newport Beach
|the wedge
|$16.00
grilled bacon. roquefort bleu.
|cheese & charcuterie
|$45.00
mustard. accoutrements. almonds. serves 6-8 well.
|cheese & charcuterie (for 2)
|$22.00
mustard. accoutrements. almonds. serves 2-3 well.
Sol Grill
2400 West Coast Highway, Newport Beach
|BBQ Ribs
|$22.00
Tender pork baby-back ribs in a tangy BBQ sauce with mashed potatoes and grilled vegetables.
|Meatballs
|$12.00
Hand-rolled ground sirloin and pork meatballs in our own creamy portobello gravy
|Lemon Rosemary Chicken
|$24.00
Grilled chicken breast with lemon and rosemary gravy over mashed potatoes and grilled vegetables.