Corn chowder in Newport News

Newport News restaurants
Newport News restaurants that serve corn chowder

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Second Street American Bistro

115 Arthur Way, Newport News

Avg 4.4 (1450 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bowl Crab & Corn Chowder$12.90
Cup Crab & Corn Chowder$9.90
More about Second Street American Bistro
Craft 60

14346 Warwick Blvd Unit 348, Newport News

No reviews yet
Takeout
Corn & Crab Chowder$5.50
More about Craft 60

