Corn chowder in
Newport News
/
Newport News
/
Corn Chowder
Newport News restaurants that serve corn chowder
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Second Street American Bistro
115 Arthur Way, Newport News
Avg 4.4
(1450 reviews)
Bowl Crab & Corn Chowder
$12.90
Cup Crab & Corn Chowder
$9.90
More about Second Street American Bistro
Craft 60
14346 Warwick Blvd Unit 348, Newport News
No reviews yet
Corn & Crab Chowder
$5.50
More about Craft 60
