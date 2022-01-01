Bean burritos in Newton Highlands
Newton Highlands restaurants that serve bean burritos
Anna's Taqueria
27 Lincoln Street, Newton
|Regular Bean & Rice Burrito
|$7.25
Your choice of black, pinto or refried beans served with Mexican-style rice or vegetarian rice (cooked without chicken broth)
|Super Super Bean & Rice Burrito
|$18.90
Your choice of black, pinto or refried beans served with Mexican-style rice or vegetarian rice (cooked without chicken broth)
|Super Bean & Rice Burrito
|$7.85
Your choice of black, pinto or refried beans served with Mexican-style rice or vegetarian rice (cooked without chicken broth)
