Sweet potato fries in Newton Highlands

Newton Highlands restaurants
Newton Highlands restaurants that serve sweet potato fries

Item pic

 

b.good

55 Needham St, Newton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries$3.00
oven finished and lightly salted (cal: 330) - Vegan, Gluten Free - Allergens: N/A
More about b.good
O'Hara's Food & Spirits image

 

O'Hara's Food & Spirits

1185 WALNUT ST, Newton Highlands

Avg 4.4 (1256 reviews)
Takeout
Basket of Sweet Potato Fries$8.00
Side Sweet Potato Fries
More about O'Hara's Food & Spirits

