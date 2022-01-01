Salmon in
Newton
/
Newton
/
Salmon
Newton restaurants that serve salmon
Olivia's Bistro
136 Adams Street, Newton
No reviews yet
Salmon
$27.00
beluga lentil | hazelnuts | salmoriglio | roasted baby carrots | orange
More about Olivia's Bistro
Thai Amarin
287 Centre St, Newton
Avg 4.6
(1185 reviews)
Salmon Poke
$14.95
More about Thai Amarin
Browse other tasty dishes in Newton
Dumplings
French Fries
More near Newton to explore
Brookline
Avg 4.3
(44 restaurants)
Brighton
Avg 4.5
(32 restaurants)
Newton Center
Avg 4
(14 restaurants)
Watertown
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Newton Highlands
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Newtonville
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Chestnut Hill
Avg 3.5
(5 restaurants)
Newton Upper Falls
No reviews yet
West Newton
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Boston
Avg 4.3
(381 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(45 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(71 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(38 restaurants)
Concord
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Vineyard Haven
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(91 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.6
(49 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(88 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(165 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(235 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(703 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston