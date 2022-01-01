Crispy chicken in Newtown
Newtown restaurants that serve crispy chicken
Barnwood Grill
5 Queen Street, Newtown
|Eggplant Crispy Chicken
|$28.00
Pan seared | Swiss cheese | potato | vegetables | madeira sauce
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Market Place kitchen & Bar - Newtown - The Village @ Lexington Gardens
32 Church Hill Rd, Newtown
|Sweet & Spicy Crispy Chicken
|$22.00
Sticky Rice, Avocado, Arugula, Radish, Fire Roasted Corn Salsa, Cilantro-Lime Crema
|Crispy Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$19.00
Crispy Freebird Chicken, Greens, Grape Tomatoes, Red Onions, Cucumbers, Radish, Applewood-Smoked Bacon, Blue Cheese Dressing