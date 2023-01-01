Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Gnocchi in Newtown

Go
Newtown restaurants
Toast

Newtown restaurants that serve gnocchi

Barnwood Grill Newtown image

 

Barnwood Grill

5 Queen Street, Newtown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chef’s Gnocchi$33.00
Ribeye-filet mignon-NY strip chunks | asparagus | sun dried tomato | mushrooms
garlic-tarragon-mascarpone spread | natural au jus
More about Barnwood Grill
Market Place kitchen & Bar - Newtown image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Market Place kitchen & Bar - Newtown - The Village @ Lexington Gardens

32 Church Hill Rd, Newtown

Avg 4.3 (706 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Loaded Potato Gnocchi$25.00
Hand Made Potato Pillows, Broccoli, Bacon, Cheddar, Sour Cream & Chives
More about Market Place kitchen & Bar - Newtown - The Village @ Lexington Gardens

Browse other tasty dishes in Newtown

Clam Chowder

Chicken Wraps

Penne

Risotto

Calamari

Cheesecake

Mac And Cheese

Mussels

Map

More near Newtown to explore

Danbury

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Shelton

Avg 4 (16 restaurants)

Brookfield

Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)

Bethel

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Monroe

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Oxford

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Southbury

No reviews yet

Middlebury

No reviews yet

Sandy Hook

Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2070 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (434 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (631 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (405 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (665 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (322 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (78 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston