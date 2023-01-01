Gnocchi in Newtown
Newtown restaurants that serve gnocchi
More about Barnwood Grill
Barnwood Grill
5 Queen Street, Newtown
|Chef’s Gnocchi
|$33.00
Ribeye-filet mignon-NY strip chunks | asparagus | sun dried tomato | mushrooms
garlic-tarragon-mascarpone spread | natural au jus
More about Market Place kitchen & Bar - Newtown - The Village @ Lexington Gardens
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Market Place kitchen & Bar - Newtown - The Village @ Lexington Gardens
32 Church Hill Rd, Newtown
|Loaded Potato Gnocchi
|$25.00
Hand Made Potato Pillows, Broccoli, Bacon, Cheddar, Sour Cream & Chives