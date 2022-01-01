Nachos in Newtown
Newtown restaurants that serve nachos
More about Barnwood Grill
Barnwood Grill
5 Queen Street, Newtown
|Brisket Nachos
|$16.00
Pickled jalapeno | beer cheese sauce | black beans | monterey jack cheese | guacamole | salsa fresca (GF)
More about Market Place kitchen & Bar - Newtown - The Village @ Lexington Gardens
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Market Place kitchen & Bar - Newtown - The Village @ Lexington Gardens
32 Church Hill Rd, Newtown
|Blackened Chicken Nachos
|$16.00
Blackened Chicken, Blue Corn Tortilla Chips, Vermont White Cheddar, Caramelized Onions, Hot Cherry Peppers, Arugula, Guacamole, Truffle Aioli
|"IMPOSSIBLE" NACHOS
|$19.00
Blue Corn Tortilla Chips, Vegan Mozzarella, Hot CHerry Peppers, Caramelized Onions, Impossible "Beef", Arugula, Vegan Truffle Aioli, Guacamole