Curly fries in
Niantic
/
Niantic
/
Curly Fries
Niantic restaurants that serve curly fries
Family Pizza Restaurant
233 Main St, Niantic
No reviews yet
Kids Grilled Cheese with Curly Fries
$8.45
More about Family Pizza Restaurant
Skipper's - Niantic
167 Main Street, East Lyme
No reviews yet
Curly Fries
$4.99
More about Skipper's - Niantic
