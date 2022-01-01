Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spaghetti in Niles

Niles restaurants
Niles restaurants that serve spaghetti

Item pic

 

Prime Table Restaurant

1915 S 11th St, Niles

Avg 4.4 (718 reviews)
Takeout
Dinner Spaghetti Marinara$13.99
Dinner Baked Spaghetti Marinara$14.99
Oven Baked with Mozzarella Cheese
Lunch Spaghetti With Homemade Meat Sauce$10.99
More about Prime Table Restaurant
Milano's Pizza image

 

Milano's Pizza

215 N 17th St, Niles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sm Spaghetti w/Meat Sauce$5.75
Served with 2 pieces of garlic bread
Sm Spaghetti w/Meatballs$6.75
Served with 2 pieces of garlic bread
Lg Spaghetti w/Meat Sauce$9.75
Served with 4 pieces of garlic bread
More about Milano's Pizza
Create Bar and Grill image

 

Create

1245 South 11th St, Niles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Spaghetti$6.00
Spaghetti with Meatballs$16.95
House Spaghetti Sauce, 3 Jumbo Meatballs, Garlic Toast
More about Create

