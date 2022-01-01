Spaghetti in Niles
Niles restaurants that serve spaghetti
Prime Table Restaurant
1915 S 11th St, Niles
|Dinner Spaghetti Marinara
|$13.99
|Dinner Baked Spaghetti Marinara
|$14.99
Oven Baked with Mozzarella Cheese
|Lunch Spaghetti With Homemade Meat Sauce
|$10.99
Milano's Pizza
215 N 17th St, Niles
|Sm Spaghetti w/Meat Sauce
|$5.75
Served with 2 pieces of garlic bread
|Sm Spaghetti w/Meatballs
|$6.75
Served with 2 pieces of garlic bread
|Lg Spaghetti w/Meat Sauce
|$9.75
Served with 4 pieces of garlic bread