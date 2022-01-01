Noodle soup in North Charleston
North Charleston restaurants that serve noodle soup
Jackrabbit Filly
4628 Spruill Ave., Charleston
|Noodle Soup
|$12.00
Greens, chicken stock, ramen noodles
Thailicious 2 - 7013 Dorchester Rd Unit A
7013 Dorchester Rd Unit A, North Charleston
|E1 Bangkok Boat Beef Noodle Soup (Kuay Tiew Rua)
|$18.95
Thai style noodle dish, which has a strong flavor. It contains both pork and beef, Bean sprout, Scallion, Basil as well as Dark soy sauce, in a Brown herb broth.
|E2 Tom Yum Goong Noodle Soup (Kuay Tiew Tom Yum Goong)
|$19.95
Rice Noodles, Bean Sprouts, Basil, Lime Juice, Green Onion in our Tom Yum Homemade Broth.
|E3 Phuket Pho style Noodle soup (Kuay Tiew Nua Sod)
|$18.95
Rice noodles with sliced beef and pork ball in a Clear herb broth.