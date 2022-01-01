Cheeseburgers in North Tonawanda
North Tonawanda restaurants that serve cheeseburgers
PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Pane's Restaurant
984 Payne Ave, North Tonawanda
|GF Cheeseburger
|$13.99
Premium fresh 100% U.S.D.A choice ground chuck and sirloin blend, grilled to order. Served on a gluen-gree toasted bun with lettuce, tomato, mayo, pickles and American cheese. Served with a choice of side
CALZONES • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD
Buffalo Pizza Project
1269 Erie Ave, North Tonawanda
|#11 Cheeseburger 6"
|$8.24
Burger, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Ketchup
|#11 Cheeseburger 12"
|$13.74
Burger, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Ketchup
|Classic Cheeseburger W/fries
|$12.49