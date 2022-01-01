Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chef salad in North Tonawanda

Go
North Tonawanda restaurants
Toast

North Tonawanda restaurants that serve chef salad

Pane's Restaurant image

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Pane's Restaurant

984 Payne Ave, North Tonawanda

Avg 4.3 (2792 reviews)
Takeout
Small Chef Salad$5.99
Crisp iceburg lettuce, tossed with carrots, onion, cucumber, tomato and croutons with your choice of dressing.
Large Chef Salad$7.99
Crisp iceburg lettuce, tossed with carrots, onion, cucumber, tomato and croutons with your choice of dressing.
More about Pane's Restaurant
Buffalo Pizza Project image

CALZONES • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD

Buffalo Pizza Project

1269 Erie Ave, North Tonawanda

Avg 4.3 (258 reviews)
Takeout
Large Chef Salad$11.49
Small Chef Salad$8.49
More about Buffalo Pizza Project
Item pic

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Solidays, Inc.

6935 Ward Rd, Niagara Falls

Avg 4 (1159 reviews)
Takeout
House Chef Side Salad$5.00
Iceberg lettuce, tomato, mozzerella cheese and croutons.
More about Solidays, Inc.

Browse other tasty dishes in North Tonawanda

Walnut Salad

Chicken Salad

Lobsters

Lobster Ravioli

Quesadillas

Reuben

Lasagna

Caesar Salad

Map

More near North Tonawanda to explore

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Niagara Falls

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

East Amherst

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Tonawanda

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Lockport

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Depew

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Getzville

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Sanborn

Avg 5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Batavia

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Jamestown

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Olean

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (844 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (839 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston