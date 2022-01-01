Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheese pizza in North Tonawanda

Go
North Tonawanda restaurants
Toast

North Tonawanda restaurants that serve cheese pizza

Woodcock Brothers Brewing Company image

FRENCH FRIES

Woodcock Brothers Brewing Company

908 Niagara Falls Blvd, North Tonawanda

Avg 4.3 (752 reviews)
Takeout
Cheese Pizza$18.00
More about Woodcock Brothers Brewing Company
Pane's Restaurant image

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Pane's Restaurant

984 Payne Ave, North Tonawanda

Avg 4.3 (2792 reviews)
Takeout
Cheese Pizza$8.99
Fresh baked 8 inch cheese pizza (choice of 1 topping included)
Small Steak & Cheese Pizza$18.99
Fresh cut sirloin steak, Spanish onion, banana peppers, Romano cheese, fresh sliced mushrooms, and fresh garlic on a sesame seed crust, and topped with mozzarella and cheddar cheeses.
More about Pane's Restaurant
Buffalo Pizza Project image

CALZONES • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD

Buffalo Pizza Project

1269 Erie Ave, North Tonawanda

Avg 4.3 (258 reviews)
Takeout
Small Cheese & One Topping Pizza with 10 wings and 20oz$26.99
Large Cheese & One Topping Pizza with 10 fingers and 2 liter$36.99
Large Cheese & One Topping Pizza with 20 wings and 2 liter$39.99
More about Buffalo Pizza Project

Browse other tasty dishes in North Tonawanda

Lobster Ravioli

French Fries

Ravioli

Pulled Pork Sandwiches

Shrimp Scampi

Penne

Reuben

Veggie Salad

Map

More near North Tonawanda to explore

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Niagara Falls

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

East Amherst

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Tonawanda

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Lockport

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Depew

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Getzville

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Sanborn

Avg 5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Batavia

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Jamestown

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Olean

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (844 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (839 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston