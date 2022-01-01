Cheese pizza in North Tonawanda
North Tonawanda restaurants that serve cheese pizza
More about Woodcock Brothers Brewing Company
FRENCH FRIES
Woodcock Brothers Brewing Company
908 Niagara Falls Blvd, North Tonawanda
|Cheese Pizza
|$18.00
More about Pane's Restaurant
PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Pane's Restaurant
984 Payne Ave, North Tonawanda
|Cheese Pizza
|$8.99
Fresh baked 8 inch cheese pizza (choice of 1 topping included)
|Small Steak & Cheese Pizza
|$18.99
Fresh cut sirloin steak, Spanish onion, banana peppers, Romano cheese, fresh sliced mushrooms, and fresh garlic on a sesame seed crust, and topped with mozzarella and cheddar cheeses.
More about Buffalo Pizza Project
CALZONES • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD
Buffalo Pizza Project
1269 Erie Ave, North Tonawanda
|Small Cheese & One Topping Pizza with 10 wings and 20oz
|$26.99
|Large Cheese & One Topping Pizza with 10 fingers and 2 liter
|$36.99
|Large Cheese & One Topping Pizza with 20 wings and 2 liter
|$39.99