Greek salad in North Tonawanda

North Tonawanda restaurants
North Tonawanda restaurants that serve greek salad

The Hideaway Grille

399 Division St, North Tonawanda

Greek Salad$10.00
Crisp greens topped with tomatoes, black olives, pepperoncini, red onions, feta cheese served with warm pita.
Greek Chicken Salad$14.50
Fresh greens topped with black olives, tomatoes, red onions, pepperoncini, feta cheese, and grilled marinated chicken, served with a grilled pita
Pane's Restaurant

984 Payne Ave, North Tonawanda

Avg 4.3 (2792 reviews)
Greek Goddess Salad$14.99
Grilled chicken, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, feta cheese, pickled red onion, Kalamata olive, romaine, Greek dressing.
Buffalo Pizza Project

1269 Erie Ave, North Tonawanda

Avg 4.3 (258 reviews)
Small Greek Salad$8.49
Large Greek Salad$11.49
