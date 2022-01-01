Greek salad in North Tonawanda
The Hideaway Grille
399 Division St, North Tonawanda
|Greek Salad
|$10.00
Crisp greens topped with tomatoes, black olives, pepperoncini, red onions, feta cheese served with warm pita.
|Greek Chicken Salad
|$14.50
Fresh greens topped with black olives, tomatoes, red onions, pepperoncini, feta cheese, and grilled marinated chicken, served with a grilled pita
PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Pane's Restaurant
984 Payne Ave, North Tonawanda
|Greek Goddess Salad
|$14.99
Grilled chicken, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, feta cheese, pickled red onion, Kalamata olive, romaine, Greek dressing.