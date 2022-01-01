Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in North Tonawanda

Go
North Tonawanda restaurants
Toast

North Tonawanda restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

The Hideaway Grille image

 

The Hideaway Grille

399 Division St, North Tonawanda

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Florentine Sandwich$14.00
Grilled chicken topped with sautèed spinach, roasted red pepper and melted provolone cheese served on garlic bread
More about The Hideaway Grille
Woodcock Brothers Brewing Company image

FRENCH FRIES

Woodcock Brothers Brewing Company

908 Niagara Falls Blvd, North Tonawanda

Avg 4.3 (752 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Breast Sandwich$15.00
Served on a Costanzo's roll.
More about Woodcock Brothers Brewing Company
Pane's Restaurant image

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Pane's Restaurant

984 Payne Ave, North Tonawanda

Avg 4.3 (2792 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Tender Sandwich$13.49
Lettuce, tomato, mayo, pepperjack cheese. Served with our signature French fries.
More about Pane's Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in North Tonawanda

Pesto Paninis

Mac And Cheese

Pizza Steak

Paninis

Chicken Pizza

Salmon

Quesadillas

Chicken Tender Salad

Map

More near North Tonawanda to explore

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Niagara Falls

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

East Amherst

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Tonawanda

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Lockport

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Depew

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Getzville

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Sanborn

Avg 5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Batavia

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Jamestown

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Olean

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (844 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (839 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston