Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cannolis in Northampton

Go
Northampton restaurants
Toast

Northampton restaurants that serve cannolis

Spoleto Restaurant image

SANDWICHES • GRILL

Spoleto Restaurant

1 bridge st, northampton

Avg 3.8 (743 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Italian Cannoli$8.00
sweetened ricotta with macadamia nuts, chocolate chips, citrus and almonds.
More about Spoleto Restaurant
Item pic

WRAPS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Woodstar Cafe

60 Masonic St, Suite D, Northampton

Avg 4.3 (594 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cannoli$3.50
Save yourself a trip to the North End. Our cannoli rival the very best! Our lightly sweetened ricotta filling has just a hint of lemon, vanilla and marsala wine. Invite your most discerning friends over and serve these with pride!
More about Woodstar Cafe
HighBrow Wood Fired Kitchen + Bar image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

HighBrow Wood Fired Kitchen + Bar

12 crafts ave, northampton

Avg 5 (100 reviews)
Takeout
Italian Cannoli$5.00
Chocolate genoise layered with dark chocolate, milk chocolate + white chocolate mousse. Topped with dark chocolate bark
More about HighBrow Wood Fired Kitchen + Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in Northampton

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Pulled Pork Sandwiches

Fish And Chips

Lox

White Pizza

Tiramisu

Quesadillas

Chips And Salsa

Map

More near Northampton to explore

Amherst

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Amherst

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

West Springfield

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Holyoke

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

South Hadley

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Chicopee

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Hadley

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Easthampton

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Pittsfield

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (63 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (395 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (182 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (836 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (325 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston