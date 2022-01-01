Cannolis in Northampton
Northampton restaurants that serve cannolis
SANDWICHES • GRILL
Spoleto Restaurant
1 bridge st, northampton
|Italian Cannoli
|$8.00
sweetened ricotta with macadamia nuts, chocolate chips, citrus and almonds.
WRAPS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Woodstar Cafe
60 Masonic St, Suite D, Northampton
|Cannoli
|$3.50
Save yourself a trip to the North End. Our cannoli rival the very best! Our lightly sweetened ricotta filling has just a hint of lemon, vanilla and marsala wine. Invite your most discerning friends over and serve these with pride!