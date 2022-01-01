Chicken fried rice in Northborough
Kumar's Boston
8110 Shops Way, Northborough
|Street Style Chicken Fried Rice
|$15.99
Cooked rice, stir-fried, and mixed with chicken
|BUCKET- Street Style Chicken Fried Rice
|$28.99
SERVES 3 PEOPLE
Yama Zakura
369 West Main St, Northborough
|Chicken Thai Spicy Fried Rice
|$16.00
Thai style fried rice with eggs, mixed vegetable and basil in our house chili sauce
|Chicken and Shrimp Pineapple Fried Rice Combo
|$20.00
Thai style fried rice with eggs and mixed vegetables.
|Chicken Pineapple Fried Rice
|$16.00
Thai style fried rice with eggs and mixed vegetables.