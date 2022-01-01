Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tomato soup in Northport

Go
Northport restaurants
Toast

Northport restaurants that serve tomato soup

Consumer pic

 

Batata Cafe & Macadoo's Grille

847 Fort Salonga Rd, Northport

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Tomato & Garden Vegetable Soup (V,GF)$5.50
More about Batata Cafe & Macadoo's Grille
Intermezzo image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Intermezzo

10 Fort Salonga Rd, Northport

Avg 4.8 (192 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
TOMATO SOUP$8.45
creamy tomato soup, pesto, parmesan croutons
More about Intermezzo

Browse other tasty dishes in Northport

Clams

Bisque

Cheeseburgers

Chicken Tenders

Mussels

Cobb Salad

Lobsters

Grilled Chicken

Map

More near Northport to explore

Huntington

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Melville

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Woodbury

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

East Northport

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Huntington Station

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)

Smithtown

No reviews yet

Deer Park

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Brentwood

No reviews yet

Commack

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1604 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (507 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (100 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (338 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (186 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (227 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston