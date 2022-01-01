Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Tomato soup in
Northport
/
Northport
/
Tomato Soup
Northport restaurants that serve tomato soup
Batata Cafe & Macadoo's Grille
847 Fort Salonga Rd, Northport
No reviews yet
Tomato & Garden Vegetable Soup (V,GF)
$5.50
More about Batata Cafe & Macadoo's Grille
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Intermezzo
10 Fort Salonga Rd, Northport
Avg 4.8
(192 reviews)
TOMATO SOUP
$8.45
creamy tomato soup, pesto, parmesan croutons
More about Intermezzo
