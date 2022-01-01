Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mussels in Norwalk

Go
Norwalk restaurants
Toast

Norwalk restaurants that serve mussels

Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Tavern on 7

611 Main Ave, Norwalk

Avg 4.4 (163 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Steamed PEI Mussels$13.00
Sautéed PEI mussels in a lemon, garlic -chardonnay sauce served with garlic crostini
More about Tavern on 7
Banner pic

 

Valencia Luncheria

164 Main St, Norwalk

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Spicy Mussel and Chorizo$8.00
More about Valencia Luncheria
The Restaurant at Rowayton Seafood image

 

The Restaurant at Rowayton Seafood

89 Rowayton Ave, Norwalk

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Side Of Bread For Mussels
More about The Restaurant at Rowayton Seafood
Main pic

 

Mama Bella's

19 N water street, Norwalk

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mussels$11.00
Fra diavolo or white wine garlic
More about Mama Bella's
Item pic

SALADS

The Spread Sono

127 Washington St, Norwalk

Avg 4.5 (122 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Curry Mussels$22.00
red curry | cilantro | coconut milk | sesame seeds | garlic toast
More about The Spread Sono

Browse other tasty dishes in Norwalk

Steak Fajitas

Egg Sandwiches

Kale Salad

Ham Sandwiches

Clams

Gnocchi

Salmon

Quesadillas

Map

More near Norwalk to explore

Stamford

Avg 4.3 (64 restaurants)

Westport

Avg 4.2 (29 restaurants)

Fairfield

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Greenwich

Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)

Darien

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

New Canaan

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Ridgefield

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Old Greenwich

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Wilton

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1571 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (623 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (327 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (249 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (510 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston