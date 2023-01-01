Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in O Fallon

O Fallon restaurants
O Fallon restaurants that serve cake

Andrias Steakhouse image

 

Andrias Steakhouse - 6805 Old Collinsville Rd

6805 Old Collinsville Rd, OFallon

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carrot Cake$12.00
More about Andrias Steakhouse - 6805 Old Collinsville Rd
Item pic

 

Peel Wood Fired Pizza and Brewery - O'Fallon

104 South Cherry Street, O'Fallon

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pinapple Upside Down Cake$8.00
served with toasted coconut pineapple ice cream and a spiced rum caramel sauce
Chocolate Mousse Cake$7.00
Rich layers of chocolate cake and chocolate mousse accented with mini chocolate chips. Garnished with
white chocolate curls.
Tres Leches Cake$7.00
House made tres leches cake topped with vanilla cream frosting. Finished with cinnamon, fresh raspberries and blueberries.
More about Peel Wood Fired Pizza and Brewery - O'Fallon

