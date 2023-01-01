Cake in O Fallon
O Fallon restaurants that serve cake
More about Andrias Steakhouse - 6805 Old Collinsville Rd
Andrias Steakhouse - 6805 Old Collinsville Rd
6805 Old Collinsville Rd, OFallon
|Carrot Cake
|$12.00
More about Peel Wood Fired Pizza and Brewery - O'Fallon
Peel Wood Fired Pizza and Brewery - O'Fallon
104 South Cherry Street, O'Fallon
|Pinapple Upside Down Cake
|$8.00
served with toasted coconut pineapple ice cream and a spiced rum caramel sauce
|Chocolate Mousse Cake
|$7.00
Rich layers of chocolate cake and chocolate mousse accented with mini chocolate chips. Garnished with
white chocolate curls.
|Tres Leches Cake
|$7.00
House made tres leches cake topped with vanilla cream frosting. Finished with cinnamon, fresh raspberries and blueberries.