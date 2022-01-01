Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
French fries in
O Fallon
/
O Fallon
/
French Fries
O Fallon restaurants that serve french fries
Sugarfire Smokehouse - O'Fallon
1425 N. Greenmount Rd, O'Fallon
No reviews yet
French Fries - Quart
$8.99
(4 – 6 People)
More about Sugarfire Smokehouse - O'Fallon
Wasabi Sushi Bar-O'Fallon - O'Fallon, IL
1124 Merchants Way, Suite 220, O'Fallon
No reviews yet
French Fries
$4.00
More about Wasabi Sushi Bar-O'Fallon - O'Fallon, IL
Browse other tasty dishes in O Fallon
Salmon
Sliders
Caesar Salad
Mac And Cheese
Brisket
More near O Fallon to explore
Saint Louis
Avg 4.5
(289 restaurants)
Saint Charles
Avg 4.4
(31 restaurants)
Edwardsville
Avg 4.7
(15 restaurants)
Florissant
No reviews yet
Alton
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Ballwin
Avg 4.1
(7 restaurants)
Belleville
No reviews yet
Bunker Hill
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Troy
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Carbondale
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.5
(35 restaurants)
Cape Girardeau
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Decatur
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Quincy
Avg 4.7
(9 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(132 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(224 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(125 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(194 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(886 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(333 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston